New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Dushanbe during which he emphasised that progress in the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh was essential for restoration of peace and tranquillity.

Jaishankar and Wang are in Dushanbe to attend meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"Met Chinese FM Wang Yi on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Dushanbe. Discussed disengagement in our border areas. Underlined that progress in this regard is essential for restoration of peace and tranquillity, which is the basis for development of bilateral ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

After the meeting, Jaishankar said both sides also exchanged views on global developments and that India India does not subscribe to any clash of civilisations theory.

It is understood that the developments in Afghanistan figured in the meeting.

"It is also essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country," Jaishankar said.

"As for Asian solidarity, it is for China and India to set an example," he said.

