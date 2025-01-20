New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya on Monday reviewed India-Japan bilateral ties in the areas of technology, security and trade.

In their meeting in Washington DC, the two foreign ministers also declared 2025-26 as the 'India-Japan Year of Science, Technology and Innovation'.

"The ministers utilised the meeting to take stock of salient issues in bilateral cooperation, including in the political, security, economic, technological, and people-to-people domains," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said Jaishankar and Iwaya expressed satisfaction at the level, range, and pace of exchanges between the two countries. "They agreed to maintain strategic communication through frequent dialogue, including strategic dialogue and the 2+2 dialogue of foreign and defence ministers," the MEA said in a statement.

Jaishankar also extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Iwaya to visit India.

The MEA said the Jaishankar-Iwaya meeting reinforced the enduring friendship between India and Japan based on "mutual trust, shared values, and commitment to regional stability."

"On the 40th anniversary of the signing of the first Memorandum of Understanding between India and Japan on Science and Technology cooperation in 1985, the ministers declared 2025-26 as the India-Japan Year of Science, Technology and Innovation," it said.

The MEA said Jaishankar and Iwaya welcomed efforts to enhance people-to-people exchanges, especially in areas of technology, skills, and education.

