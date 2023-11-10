New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks on Friday morning ahead of the high profile '2+2' ministerial dialogue.

Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Delhi for the fifth edition of the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue which is aimed at taking forward India-US futuristic roadmap for deeper strategic cooperation.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Four Beat Two Men With Iron Rods, Unleash Their Dog on Victims Following Dispute Over Riding Bike on Newly Constructed Road in Yakubpur Village.

The Indian delegation at the talks will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar.

The defence ministry said a number of strategic, defence and technology issues are expected to be discussed at the '2+2' dialogue and the bilateral meeting between Singh and Austin.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Congress Releases ‘Minority Declaration’, Promises Caste Census and Rs 4,000 Crore Budget for Welfare.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the '2+2' dialogue will enable a high-level review of progress being made in cross-cutting aspects of defence and security cooperation, technology value chain collaborations and people-to-people ties.

"The ministers will take the opportunity to progress the futuristic roadmap for the India-US partnership as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden, in their discussions in June and September this year," the MEA said in a statement.

It said both sides will also take stock of contemporary regional issues and exchange views about shared priorities for augmenting cooperation in multilateral platforms, and through frameworks such as Quad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)