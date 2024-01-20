Kinnaur, January 20: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale was recorded in Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 14:35:40 Indian Standard Time (IST). The depth of the quake was at a depth of 11 km. Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Jolts Union Territory

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 14:35:40 IST, Lat: 31.66 and Long: 78.37, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh," NCS posted on X. More details are awaited.

