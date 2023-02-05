Nizamabad, February 5: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck 120 km Northwest of Nizamabad on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occured in the state at a depth of 5 kilometres, at a latitude of 19.43 and a longitude of 77.27 at around 8:12 am on Sunday. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Jolts Kutch, No Loss of Life or Damage to Property Reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 05-02-2023, 08:12:47 IST, Lat: 19.43 & Long: 77.27, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 120km NW of Nizamabad, Telangana," NCS said in a tweet. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet. Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Two Quakes Hit Kangra District, No Casualties Reported.

Earlier on January 24, strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and National Capital area Tuesday. The quake lasted for at least 15 seconds, with people seen rushing out of their homes and offices. According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was centred in Nepal.

