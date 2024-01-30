Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 30 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Leh, Ladakh, on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, tremors were felt at 05:39:56 Indian Standard Time (IST). The depth of the quake was recorded at 5 km.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 30, 2024.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 30-01-2024, 05:39:56 IST, Lat: 35.27 & Long: 75.40, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Leh, Ladakh," NCS posted on X.

More details are awaited. (ANI).

Also Read | 'I Can't Do JEE, Am a Loser': 18-Year-Old Girl Student Commits Suicide in Kota a Day Before JEE Main Exam, Apologises to Parents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)