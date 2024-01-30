Mumbai, January 30: January 29 marked one week of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, which was held on January 22. Nearly 19 lakh devotees are said to have offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya in the past week after it was opened for devotees on January 23. It is being reported that over two lakh devotees visited the Ram temple each day to have "darshan" of Ram Lalla and offer their prayers. On the other hand, the Election Commission announced elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states, which will be held on February 27.

The Indian Navy, on Monday, January 20, foiled a piracy body when its warship INS Sumitra ensured the safe release of the hijacked Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Iman from Somali pirates. "The vessel had been boarded by pirates and the crew was taken as hostages." Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said. Union minister Shantanu Thakur claimed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA will be implemented across the country within a week.

The Home Ministry declared the "Students Islamic Movement of India" (SIMI) an "Unlawful Association" under UAPA for a period of 5 years. The historic Vijay Chowk in Delhi witnessed the "Beating Retreat" ceremony on Monday to mark the end of Republic Day celebrations. The event was graced by PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and others and ended with the lowering of the national flag. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said Maharastra is the first state to promote Green Hydrogen.

Shinde's remarks came after the state government signed Green Hydrogen Policy-MoUs with seven companies. A fatwa was allegedly issued against All India Imam Organization chief Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi for attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Rama at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The United States said that its Consular Team in India processed a record 1.4 million US visas in 2023. In a shocking incident, an Indian student was allegedly hammered to death by a drug addict in Georgia.

In the world of Business, French billionaire Bernard Arnault reportedly overtook Tesla CEO Elon Musk to become the world's richest man. In the sporting world, former South Africa captain Dean Elgar claimed that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli spat on him during South Africa's tour in India in 2015. He also said that Kohli later apologised to him. The BCCI added Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad against England after Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were ruled out of the IND vs ENG 2nd test match.