Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred in the Leh district of Ladakh on Friday, as per the National Center of Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 08-10-2021, 00:31:12 IST, Lat: 34.95 & Long: 79.61, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 206 km ENE of Leh, Laddakh, India," said National Center of Seismology in a tweet.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

