Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 84 km east of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt at 8:56 am today.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit 332 km northeast of Hanle in the Union Territory. (ANI)

