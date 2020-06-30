Realme Narzo 10 handset will once again go on sale today. The company launched the Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' colour variant yesterday. The mobile phone with all three colour variants will be made available today at 12 PM via Flipkart & Realme.com. The smartphone will be offered with Rs 1,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit cards, an extra 5 percent off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' Colour Variant Introduced in India; to Be Available for Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 Noon.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo Sports a 6.5-inch mini-drop FHD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The mobile phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a portrait lens. For selfies & video calling, there is a 16MP snapper with AI beauty mode. Powered by MediaTek's Helio G80 chipset, the smartphone comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging support.

Introducing “That Blue”, a colour as vibrant as our Young Players. Available on sale from tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX and @Flipkart. Know more: https://t.co/43yc2U1qaH pic.twitter.com/zLwFSU8xni — realme (@realmemobiles) June 29, 2020

The Realme Narzo 10 will be offered with 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration & 'that white', 'that green' & 'that green' shades. In addition to this, Realme's sleek looking handset gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS/A-GPS, Bluetooth v5.0 & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, the Realme Narzo 10 is Priced at Rs 11,999 for 4GB & 128GB model on Flipkart & Realme.com.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).