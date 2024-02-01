Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], February 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was recorded in Kachchh, Gujarat on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, tremors were felt at 08:06:39 Indian Standard Time (IST).

The depth of the quake was recorded at 15 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 01-02-2024, 08:06:39 IST, Lat: 24.27 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 15 km, Region: Kachchh Gujarat, India," NCS posted on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Leh, Ladakh. (ANI)

