Itanagar/Guwahati, Jan 21 (PTI) An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley district on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Also Read | CoWIN Portal Update: Now, 6 Members Can Register With One Mobile Number.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, State Disaster Management Department Secretary Dani Salu told PTI.

Also Read | Punjab: Grenade Launcher, 3.79 Kg RDX, 9 Electrical Detonators Seized in Gurdaspur Ahead of Republic Day 2022.

The earthquake took place at 8.48 pm and the epicentre was at 94-km North North East of Pangin, the NCS said.

The depth of the tremor was 10-km, it said

"The district administration has been alerted after the earthquake. No report of loss of life or damage to property has been received," Salu said.

Notably, an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Mizoram during the day.

The northeast region of the country falls in the high seismic zone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)