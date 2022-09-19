Kargil (Ladakh) [India], September 19 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Ladakh's Kargil on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake took place around 9:30 am and was located 10 kilometres below the ground. The epicentre was 151 km West North West of Kargil.

Also Read | Markets Bounce Back After Falling in Early Trade, Sensex Rises 157.23 Points Higher.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 64 km WNW of Kargil, Ladakh at around 9:30 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS said in a tweet.

No life or property loss was reported after the earthquake. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: Vietnam-Bound Passenger Carrying Medicines Worth Over Rs 90 Lakh Held at IGI Airport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)