Joshimath (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Joshimath on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt 31 kilometres WSW of Joshimath at 5.58 am on Sunday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-09-2021, 05:58:31 IST, Lat: 30.43 & Long: 79.26, Depth: 5.0 Km ,Location: 31km WSW of Joshimath, Uttarakhand," NCS said in a tweet. (ANI)

