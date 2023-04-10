Champhai, April 10: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck Champhai in Mizoram on Monday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake hit Champhai at 6:16 am. Earthquake in Nicobar Island: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 Hits Campbell Bay.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS. Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar: Another Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Strikes Nicobar Island.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours. The earthquake occurred at around 2.26 am in Nicobar Island, said NCS.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)