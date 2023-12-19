Kargil (Ladakh) [India], December 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Zanskar region in Ladakh's Kargil district on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 10.31 am at a depth of 10 km.

Also Read | Engineering Jobs in India: Only One in 10 Engineering Students Graduating This Year Are Likely To Land Job, Says Report.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude: 33.33 and Longitude: 76.85.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 19-12-2023, 10:31:22 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 76.85, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Zanskar, Kargil, Ladakh, India," the NCS posted on X.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Angry Over Daughter’s Elopement, Girl’s Family Attack Partner’s Parents and Strip His Uncle in Haveri.

This is the second earthquake to have hit the Kargil region in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Ladakh's Kargil on Monday evening, the NCS said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 4.01 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres and the epicentre was found to be at Latitude: 33.34 and Longitude: 76.78.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)