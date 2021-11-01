Asansol, November 1: Eastern Railway resumes suburban EMU and other local train services with 50 per cent seating capacity in West Bengal for the general public from Monday.

The train services will be brought back on track after nearly six months as per the normal timetable while maintaining Covid-19 restrictions.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

A passenger who will travel from Asansol Railway station said, "Everything is going good here and everyone has to follow guidelines and wear masks."

"We have alerted our railway staff also to check that COVID-19 guidelines are being adhered to and it is easy for us to check passengers as 98 per cent of them are already following guidelines," an Eastern railway official said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Suburban EMU and other local train services from Asansol have been disrupted for six months due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)