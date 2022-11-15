New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Election Commission will hear the two factions led by Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras over the Lok Janshakti Party symbol dispute on November 29.

In its interim order in October 2021, the Commission barred the two rival groups from using the name of Lok Janshakti Party or its symbol ‘bungalow' till the dispute between them was settled by it.

In a letter sent to both factions on November 12, the poll panel said it has decided to hear them on November 29 at Nirvachan Sadan, the EC headquarters here.

The two factions have also been asked to file any fresh documents they would like to submit by November 28 and share a copy with each other.

Paswan's faction is now known as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and has the helicopter symbol.

The rival faction led by his uncle has been allotted the name Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and the sewing machine as its poll symbol.

After the demise of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan in 2020, his son Chirag Paswan and the late leader's brother Paras had staked claim over the party leadership and had approached the poll panel in this regard.

