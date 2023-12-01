New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The counting of vote for the Mizoram Assembly election has been rescheduled to December 4, announced the Election Commission on Friday.

Earlier the vote counting for Mizoram polls was scheduled to be held on December 3.

The poll body said that the date has been revised as several representations were received from various quarters of the state to change the vote counting day.

"The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in the date of counting from 3rd December 2023 (Sunday) to some other weekday, on the ground that 3rd December 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram," an official statement issued by Election Commission said on Friday.

"The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December 2023 (Monday)," it added.

In elections held on November 7 to the 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front (MNF) faced a challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress and BJP.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held on November 7 and 80.66 percent of voters turnout was recorded in the state. (ANI)

