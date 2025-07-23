New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated preparations for the election to the office of the Vice-President of India following the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar.

According to an official press note from the ECI, the schedule for the Vice-Presidential election will be announced soon after the completion of preparatory formalities.

Also Read | 'Daal Mein Kuch Kala Hai': Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi As Donald Trump Repeats India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim '25 Times'.

According to the ECI, the preparation of the Electoral College, which consists of elected as well as nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the finalisation of the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers, and the preparation and dissemination of background material on all previous Vice-Presidential Elections have already begun.

The official press note reads, "The MHA vide its Gazette Notification S.O.3354(E) dated July 22, 2025, has notified the resignation of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India. The Election Commission of India, under Article 324, is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President of India. The election to the office of the Vice President of India is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 and the rules made thereunder, namely The Presidential and VicePresidential Elections Rules, 1974."

Also Read | Babbar Khalsa International Associate Accused in Qila Lal Singh Grenade Attack Arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell.

"Accordingly, the Election Commission of India has already started the preparations relating to the Vice-Presidential Elections, 2025. On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the Election Schedule to the office of the Vice-President of India will follow as soon as possible," it added.

The press note further reads, "Major pre-announcement activities which have already been started include: (i) Preparation of Electoral College which consists of elected as well as nominated members of Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha; (ii) Finalisation of Returning Officer/ Assistant Returning Officer(s); and (iii) Preparation and dissemination of Background Material on all the previous Vice-Presidential Elections."

The Chair of the Vice-President of India was vacated after the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post. The post has been vacated nearly two years before the scheduled end of Dhankhar's term.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice".

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," Dhankhar said in his letter.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," he added.

Dhankhar also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers.

"Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)