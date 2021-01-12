New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Election Commission of India (ECI) held an interactive meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, at Nirvachan Sadan on Tuesday.

The meeting was primarily to discuss requirement vis-a-vis availability of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), and related matters, for the upcoming Assembly Elections to the States of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

