Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 1 (ANI): A five-member Election Commission of India (ECI) delegation led by Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar on Monday held a high-level meeting with top administration and Punjab police officials to review the preparedness of Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The meeting has been chaired by the Chief Secretary of Punjab, Anurag Verma.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma and Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C reiterated their commitment that no stone will be left unturned to conduct free and fair elections in the state.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) apprised the ECI team that all 24,433 polling stations have 100 per cent AMF of the ramp, drinking water, electricity, lighting, toilets (M/F) furniture, proper signage, waiting shed, wheelchair and other required facilities at all polling stations for conducting smooth and fair elections in the forthcoming elections.

The CEO further informed the team that all the polling stations have internet facilities for webcasting. Apart from this, it has been ensured that all required facilities to the polling staff for their stay and also for providing all voter facilities like shade and, a waiting area provided, therefore, the polling staff would not face any hassle while conducting the elections.

Sibin C told the ECI team that all polling staff welfare measures will be done as per ECI guidelines, including the appointment of a nodal officer at the DEO and ARO levels. There have been impeccable arrangements at counting centres in the state. He said that stern action will be initiated against erring officials if any complaints are received and they are found to be involved in any favouritism.

Stating that the police officers would be handling the most important task of maintaining law and order situation in the state during elections, the DGP Gaurav Yadav apprised the ECI Team that all SSPs are monitoring their inter-state and international borders diligently and high-tech nakas have been installed across the state.

He said that police officials have close coordination with BSF at international borders to check for any smuggling/infiltration from across the border.

Meanwhile, the ECI team asked all officials to perform their duty fearlessly and with full dedication to ensure the implementation of the Election Commission of India guidelines in letter and spirit, so that free and fair Lok Sabha elections could take place in the state.

The other ECI team members comprise Ajay Bhadoo, Deputy Election Commissioner; SB Joshi, Principal Secretary; Soumyajit Ghosh, Secretary and KP Singh, Under Secretary.

Voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase on June 1.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19.The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

