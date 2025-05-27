New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The seventh batch of training for Booth Level Officers (BLO) Supervisors began at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management here on Monday.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar addressed the participants of the training programme including BLOs, BLO Supervisors, Electoral Registration Officers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Had Balasaheb Thackeray Been Alive, He Would Have Hugged PM Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor, Says Amit Shah.

A total of 353 grassroots election officials (101 from Uttar Pradesh; 82 from Uttarakhand; 83 from Rajasthan and 84 from Himachal Pradesh) are taking part in the training programme, according to a release.

With this, over 3,350 field officials have been trained in the last two months by ECI in New Delhi.

Also Read | Khan Sir Gets Married: Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan Ties Knot in Patna, To Hold Wedding Reception on June 2.

In his inaugural address, Gyanesh Kumar said that these training programmes are essential to ensure that elections are conducted strictly in accordance with the Representation of People Act 1950, Registration of Electors Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and the instructions issued by the ECI from time to time.

He also underlined that the participants, through the training, will familiarise themselves with the provisions of first and second appeals against the final electoral rolls.

It may be recalled that no appeals were filed from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh after the completion of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise as of January 6 to 10, 2025.

The training is designed to enhance participants' practical understanding especially in the areas of voter registration, Form handling, and field-level implementation of electoral procedures. Participants will also receive practical training on the IT tools. The officials will also be provided technical demonstrations and training of EVMs and VVPATs, including mock polls, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)