New Delhi [India], 18 April (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently concluded a pioneering two-day training program for Booth Level Agents (BLAS) from Bihar, drawing enthusiastic appreciation from participants across political lines.

Approximately 280 BLA-1s representing ten recognised political parties participated in this first-of-its-kind initiative held at the India International Institute of Democratic and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi. The training aimed to enhance the capabilities of these crucial grassroots electoral representatives ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

"This training has been truly transformative," said Rajiv Kumar, a BLA from Patna. "The clarity we've gained about our roles and responsibilities will help us ensure more accurate electoral rolls."

BLAs serve as political parties' representatives at the polling booth level, playing a vital role in maintaining error-free electoral rolls and supporting various aspects of the election process. The program provided participants with comprehensive training on their legal framework, responsibilities, and operational procedures.

"What impressed me most was the attention to detail from the trainers," noted Priya Singh, another participant. "Senior ECI officials personally addressed our questions, which will significantly improve our effectiveness at the grassroots level."

Many participants highlighted that this training would enable them to better prepare BLA-2s who manage booth-level functions, potentially creating a multiplier effect throughout the electoral system.

"This initiative will strengthen the coordination between Booth Level Officers and BLAs," remarked Vikram Jha from Muzaffarpur. "The improved understanding will translate to smoother electoral processes and hopefully greater voter participation."

The ECI's decision to bring BLAS to the national capital for professional training was widely praised as demonstrating the Commission's commitment to strengthening democratic processes from the ground up.

"Being invited to IIIDEM Delhi for such high-quality training makes us feel valued in the democratic process," said Meena Devi, who travelled from a rural constituency. "This will certainly enhance voter trust in the ECI and ultimately strengthen our democracy."

The training program focused on practical aspects of electoral roll management, voter enrollment procedures, and effective coordination between various stakeholders in the electoral process.

As Bihar prepares for the upcoming elections, these newly trained BLAS are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring accurate voter lists and improved electoral participation across the state. (ANI)

