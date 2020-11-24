Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday launched a veiled attack on the BJP, accusing it of misusing power after realising that government formation in Maharashtra is eluding the lead NDA constituent a year after the Shiv Sena-led MVA coalition assumed office.

Pawar made the remarks while speaking to reporters here following the Enforcement Directorates (ED) raid at premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in connection with a money-laundering case.

The manner in which the Aghadi government has been receiving support from the common people, it has caused despair in the opposite side (in the BJP).

"It (the EDs action against Sarnaik) is a sign of that, he said after BJP leader Jaisingh Gaikwad joined the NCP in his presence.

...it has been a year now that power in Maharashtra is eluding (the BJP). On realising this, the power in their hand (at the Centre) is being misused.

"Nothing else, added Pawar who, too, had received a notice from the ED last year in a separate case.

Reacting to the ED action against Sarnaik, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said central agencies are being misused to target political opponents.

A programme is going on for the past some months to use some important central agencies against political opponents. This, too, looks like that kind of action, Deshmukh, an NCP leader, told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Pawar made light of Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danves comments that his party will form government in Maharashtra in the next two to three months.

The NCP patriarch said he has known Danve as someone who works in the rural areas, but had no idea about the BJP leader's clairvoyance.

I did not know him as an astrology expert, an aspect which I have got introduced to now, the former Union minister quipped.

The veteran leader, however, said the astrologers prediction wont work as the common people are with the MVA, which also has the NCP and the Congress as constituents.

Pawar attributed another BJP leader Devendra Fadnaviss reported remark that the MVA government was formed with dishonesty to pain caused by loss of power in Maharashtra.

One feels pained after losing power, I can understand. So, such words are used due to that pain even by those who generally wont use such words.

"We need not take such words seriously because they are restless due to loss of power, the NCP chief added.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had come together to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last year.

The three parties had joined hands after the Shiv Sena and the BJP parted ways over sharing the chief ministerial post.

