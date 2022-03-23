New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Assets worth Rs 1.58 crore of a former executive engineer of the public health engineering department in Bihar and his family have been attached in a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets, the ED said on Wednesday.

A provisional order to attach the properties of Sanjay Kumar Singh, the former executive engineer who was at one time posted in Samastipur district, his wife Pushpa Singh, and sons Abhishek Ashish and Anunay Ashish has been issued under relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Singh made "huge cash deposits in his bank account and the bank accounts of his family members from unexplained sources".

"He deposited the proceeds of crime into his bank accounts to conceal the actual nature (of the funds) with an intent to launder money," the Enforcement Directorate alleged in a statement.

The federal probe agency filed a criminal case against the officer after studying a local police FIR against him.

"During the period 15.07.1987 to 04.09.2013, it was alleged that he had acquired huge assets, both movable and immovable, either in his name or in the name of his family members, which were disproportionate to his all known and legitimate sources of income," the ED said.

