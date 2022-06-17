New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations in the national capital region in connection with a money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his associates, officials said Friday morning.

At least 10 residential and business locations are being covered by the officials of the federal probe agency under the searches.

Also Read | Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022 Live: MSBSHSE to Release Class 10th Results Today at maharesult.nic.in; Here's How to Check.

Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in judicial custody at present.

The agency had claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after similar raids were conducted against Jain's family and others after his arrest.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain, Thundershowers Predicted for National Capital Today.

Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)