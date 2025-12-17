Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on Wednesday at premises linked to Yambem Biren, a self-styled "Chief Minister of the Manipur State Council," and Narengbam Samarjit, a self-styled "External Affairs and Defence Minister of the Manipur State Council."

The searches were conducted at five locations in Imphal linked to the accused, who are key personnel of the Salai Group of Companies.

According to officials, the case pertains to a press conference held in London in 2019. In that conference, Yambem Biren presented himself as the "Chief Minister of the Manipur State Council," while Narengbam Samarjit claimed to be its "External Affairs and Defence Minister." During the event, they publicly declared the "independence" of Manipur from the Union of India.

Officials said that these actions amount to waging war against the state, sedition, and promoting disharmony, enmity, and feelings of hatred among different groups.

Earlier, the security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from Moltinchan Village under Sugnu Police Station in Manipur's Kakching district, officials said.

The seized items included one SLR without magazine, a locally made bolt-action sniper rifle with empty magazine, one double-barrelled shotgun (DBBL), one single-barrelled shotgun (SBBL), a locally made pistol with empty magazine, a 36 HE hand grenade without detonator, an empty magazine of 7.62 LMG, three tube launchers, 15 SLR rounds, five stun shells, and a 51 mm HE bomb. The recovery happened as part of intensified security operations in the district to curb the circulation of illegal arms and enhance public safety.

Additionally, the Manipur Police also detained an active member of the militant organisation People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) PRO. The arrested individual was identified as Thangjam Priyobarta Singh, also known as Yokkhatpa, aged 35. He was a resident of Kumbi Mayai Leikai, located in the Bishnupur district. (ANI)

