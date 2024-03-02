Chennai, Mar 2 (PTI) The ED on Saturday conducted searches against some politically linked people in Chennai as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged land grab case and generation of kickbacks in bureaucratic appointments, official sources said.

The raids were launched late evening and about eight to nine premises in Chennai were being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate sources said.

The entities being searched are linked to an alleged land grab case in the Nungambakkam area of the city apart from indulging in generating kickbacks through appointments and postings of bureaucrats, they said.

