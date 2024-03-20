New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra and six others in connection with a bank fraud case of Rs 40.92 crore, the agency said on Wednesday.

The agency's Jalandhar Zonal Office filed the prosecution complaint (PC) against Jaswant, former Director of Tara Corporation Limited and Tara Health Food Limited, and six other accused persons, including three companies, in the case of Tara Corporation Limited and others on January 5 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act court in Punjab's Mohali. The court took cognizance of the prosecution complaint on March 18.

Previously, ED had arrested Jaswant on June 11 last year under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. He is still in judicial custody of the special PMLA court in Mohali.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Jaswant Singh, Tara Corporation Limited and others.

"ED investigation revealed that the loan amount of Rs 40.92 crore availed by Tara Corporation Limited through criminal conspiracy and cheating had been diverted to various bogus firms from Tara Corporation Limited and thereafter integrated into Tara Health Food Limited (THFL) and Tara Sales Limited," said the ED in a statement

Further, the federal agency said, amounts to the extent of Rs 3.12 crore had been diverted to the personal accounts of Jaswant Singh besides Rs 33.99 crore to THFL. Earlier, the ED had attached immovable property worth Rs. 35.10 crore used in the commission of offence of money laundering. (ANI)

