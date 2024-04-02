North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned a businessman based in West Bengal's Bongaon in an alleged ration scam case.

An ED officer visited the residence of businessman Babul Das, a close aide of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya and served summon to appear before ED and join the investigation.

Babul Das was not at home at the time the ED officer reached his residence.

"I don't know why he has been served summon. My son is not at home. They have given a notice," Babul Das's mother said.

Former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January in connection with an alleged ration scam case.

There were reports that Bablu Das was a close associate of Shankar Adhya and hence he was served a notice.

TMC leader Shankar Adhya was arrested by the ED after an extensive search of his premises in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, day after an ED team was attacked during raids in the case.

Earlier, ED officials came under attack in the North 24 Parganas district while they were on their way to raid the homes of former Bongaon Municipality chairman Shankar Adhya and former Trinamool Congress henchman Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the ration 'scam' case. (ANI)

