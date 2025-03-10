Raipur, March 10: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided premises linked to the son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel and others in connection with an alleged liquor scam linked to a money laundering case in the state, official sources said.

The premises of Chaitanya Baghel in Bhillai and some other persons in the state are being searched under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. Mahadev App Case: Economic Offences Wing of Raipur File FIR Against Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Others.

ED Raids Bhupesh Baghel Son

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh | Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's son in an ongoing money laundering case. ED is conducting raids at 14 locations in Chhattisgarh in connection… pic.twitter.com/sjw9ls0kia — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2025

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier said the Chhattisgarh liquor "scam" resulted in "massive loss" to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate with more than Rs 2,100 crore of proceeds of crime. The ED had arrested a number of persons, including state government bureaucrats and businessmen, in this case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)