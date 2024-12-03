New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized several documents from secret lockers located in the office premises of Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, along with luxury cars and various Fixed Deposits (FDs) and Bank Guarantees (BGs) worth Rs 31.22 crore, in connection with an alleged real estate fraud exceeding Rs 500 crore, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The FDs and BGs, totalling Rs 31.22 crore, held in the name of the Orris group of companies, have been frozen and seized. Additionally, bank accounts and lockers belonging to the company's promoters were frozen, and four luxury cars -- Mercedes, Porsche, and BMW models -- were seized from the residence of one of the group's directors and promoters.

The seizure followed a search operation conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on November 25 at 14 locations across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The operation targeted Orris Infrastructure Private Limited, its directors and promoters Vijay Gupta and Amit Gupta, as well as Three C Shelters Private Limited and its promoter-directors Nirmal Singh Uppal and Vidhur Bhardwaj.

The ED initiated its investigation based on two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, which were based on complaints from homebuyers and investors. Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed concerning FIR 137/17 by the EOW in New Delhi.

According to the ED, the accused companies and individuals face multiple allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and fraud involving hundreds of homebuyers.

The FIRs claim that Orris Infrastructure Private Limited and Three C Shelters Private Limited entered into a collaboration agreement to develop a residential group housing project named Greenpolis in Sector 89, Gurugram, Haryana, on a 47-acre land parcel owned by the Orris Group. The development rights for the project were granted to Three C Shelters Private Limited.

"However, it is alleged that Orris Infrastructure Private Limited, through its promoters and directors, in collusion with Three C Shelters Private Limited and its promoters and directors, conspired to siphon off the hard-earned money of homebuyers by failing to complete the project within the stipulated time and by not delivering residential units to homebuyers and investors," said the ED in a statement.

During the search operations, the ED said it recovered and seized several incriminating documents related to fund diversion, layering of funds, property ownership, and asset details of the companies. These included sale deeds, registration deeds, and various digital devices such as laptops and hard drives. (ANI)

