Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe in the high-profile 'Sona Pappu' case by issuing summons to two individuals for questioning in connection with the investigation.

Officials said the summons have been issued to Howrah Joint Commissioner Gaurav Lal and alleged land mafia figure Joy Kamdar. Both have been asked to appear before ED officials at the agency's Kolkata office on Monday for interrogation.

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The case revolves around Sona Pappu, a known history-sheeter from Kolkata, whose premises were recently raided by the ED. During the searches, ED officials reportedly recovered a pistol along with a substantial amount of cash, raising suspicions of illegal financial activities and possible links to organised crime.

Officials said the investigation is expanding, with multiple angles being examined, including alleged political connections.

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Sources indicated that the role of several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders has also come under scrutiny, and they may be questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

The ED is currently analysing financial transactions and other evidence seized during the raid to establish the extent of the network and identify those involved.

Kolkata zonal office of the ED had conducted search operations on April at eight premises across Kolkata in West Bengal in a case linked to Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu, Jay S Kamdar and others. During the search, cash amounting to Rs 1.47 crore and gold jewellery and silver valued at Rs 67.64 lakh, along with a number of incriminating documents and digital devices, were seized.

ED has claimed to identify several immovable properties in the form of land and buildings, which appear to have been obtained through criminal activities.

One Fortuner vehicle, revealed to be used by Sona Pappu, was also seized during the search. Further, a gun (revolver) having "Made in USA" written was also recovered from the residential premises of Sona Pappu on Fern Road, Kolkata and the same was handed over to the West Bengal Police department as part of ED's contribution towards ensuring free, fair and fearless elections for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly 2026.

ED initiated an investigation against Sona Pappu and others on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by West Bengal Police under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Arms Act, 1959, for their involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations.

ED said the accused persons, including Sona Pappu, were engaged in organised criminal syndicate activities in the state of West Bengal and generated huge funds illegally by way of syndicate operations. Sona Pappu is also wanted by the police in a case of violence in Kankulia road near Golpark of Kolkata and is currently on the run. ED has also issued a summons to Sona Pappu; however, he has failed to join the investigation so far.

ED investigation under PMLA has so far revealed that Proceeds of Crime were generated through illegal activities, including extortion, grabbing of real estate properties, and unauthorised building construction through entities controlled by Sona Pappu and his associates. (ANI)

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