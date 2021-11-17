New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's brother Tassaduq Hussain Mufti for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said on Wednesday.

They said Tassaduq has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case here on Thursday and get his statement recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation, they said, pertains to some funds allegedly received by him in his accounts from some Kashmir-based businesses.

Mehbooba Mufti has herself been questioned by the ED in the past in connection with another money laundering case.

