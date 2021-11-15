New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) EDMC municipal commissioner Vikas Anand on Monday suspended two sanitary inspectors for alleged negligence of duty, the civic body said.

Anand took the action after carrying out inspection of two wards as part of a drive to combat air pollution.

Also Read | Amazon Executives Summoned by Madhya Pradesh Police After Accused Allgedly Use E-Commerce Platform to Smuggle Ganja: Report.

During the inspection, the municipal commissioner suspended two sanitary inspectors of Shahdara (North) Zone for "negligence of duty," the EDMC said in a statement.

"Both sanitary inspectors were suspended for not taking appropriate action to stop open burning of garbage, and for not maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their wards," it said.

Also Read | Face Mask Mistake: Man Slashes Wrong Woman Thinking She Was His Ex-Wife, Arrested.

Commissioner Anand said the corporation is making every effort to control increasing level of air pollution, and in such a situation the negligence of officials "will not be tolerated".

Meanwhile, East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal along with Anand took a meeting to review work being done to curb pollution.

The mayor directed officials to take action against people indulged in activities contributing to pollution.

Anand said teams have been set up to monitor the situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)