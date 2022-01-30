New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The leader of opposition in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday alleged that a local BJP leader chairing an event for inauguration of some infrastructure facilities here would amount to "violation of protocol".

The event is to be held on January 31 and former councilor Mahak Singh is slated to chair it.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, however, rejected the charge, and said, "No protocol has been violated by making him the chair of the event".

According to the invitation card of the event, shared by the mayor, a classroom block, two toilet blocks and a hall is to be inaugurated in Brahmapuri, by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

Leader of Opposition in BJP-led EDMC House, Manoj Kumar Tyagi in a statement issued on Saturday, alleged that senior leader Mahak Singh's chairing of the event will amount to "violation of protocol".

The mayor said that Singh is an ex-chairman of the standing committee of the EDMC and he can chair the event.

Tyagi, who is an AAP councillor, claimed that in absence of any local representative in Brahmapuri, the deputy commissioner of Shahdara (North) should chair the event.

He demanded that this event be stopped and said that he has written a letter to the EDMC commissioner to not allow this event.

