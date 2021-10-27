New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Ministry of Education on Wednesday notified a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), which is a dual-major holistic bachelor's degree offering BA-BEd, BSc-BEd and BCom-BEd.

The course will be offered from the 2022-23 academic session in pilot mode initially in about 50 selected multidisciplinary institutions across the country.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

According to the new National Education Policy (NEP), teacher engagement from 2030 onwards will be only through ITEP.

"The National Council for Teacher Education has devised the curriculum of this course in such a way that it enables a student-teacher to get a degree in education as well as a specialised discipline such as history, mathematics, science, arts, economics, or commerce," said a senior official of the ministry.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

"ITEP will not only impart cutting-edge pedagogy, but will also establish a foundation in early childhood care and education, foundational literacy and numeracy , inclusive education, and an understanding of India and its values, ethos, art, traditions, among others," the official added.

The integrated course will benefit students since they will save one year by finishing it in four years rather than the customary five years required by the present BEd plan.

"The commencement of four-year ITEP will be from the academic session 2022-23. Admission for the same will be carried out by the National Testing Agency through the National Common Entrance Test. This course will be offered by multidisciplinary institutions and will become as the minimal degree qualification for schoolteachers, the official said.

"The course will contribute substantially to the revitalization of the whole teacher education sector. The prospective teachers passing out of this course through a multi-disciplinary environment, grounded in Indian values and traditions will be instilled with the needs of 21st century on global standards, and hence will be largely helpful in shaping the future of New India," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)