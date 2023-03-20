New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Ministry of Education is preparing a comprehensive framework of guidelines to safeguard mental and emotional wellbeing of students, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

The education and skill development minister asserted that there should be zero-tolerance for any discrimination in educational institutions across the country.

"The ministry is preparing a comprehensive framework of operational guidelines to safeguard the mental and the emotional wellbeing of students, which will holistically cover school to higher education institutions," Pradhan said.

"The framework will institutionalise safeguards and mechanisms that can ensure comprehensive protection to students from any threat or assault- physical, social, discriminatory, cultural, and linguistic; causing psychological distress leading to self-harming and self-destructive tendencies among students," he said.

Pradhan on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting focusing on mental wellness of students and it was attended by senior officials from the school and higher education department, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC).

