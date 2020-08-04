New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Education on Tuesday decided to relax the eligibility criteria for admission to Bachelor of Architecture course for 2020-21, Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal confirmed.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards across the country, the Ministry of Education on the recommendations of Council of Architecture has decided to relax the eligibility for admission to B.Arch. Course for 2020-2021," Pokhriyal tweeted.

"Now, candidates who have passed the 10+2 scheme of examination with PCM subjects or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics shall be eligible for admission to the first year of B.Arch. Course for 2020-2021," he added.

The minister said that candidates should have qualified an aptitude test in Architecture for admission to the B.Arch. Course.

"The candidates should have qualified an aptitude test in Architecture, i.e. NATA or JEE for admission to the B.Arch. Course. I wish all the best to candidates seeking admission to the Course," he said in a series of tweets. (ANI)

