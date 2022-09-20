Chennai, September 20: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday stressed on the importance of education in one's mother tongue and said that the inclusion of the Tamil language in the National Education Policy would gradually gain support.

"When we're talking about NEP, Tamil is a national language. Education should be in the mother tongue... I don't see any reasonable opposition from anybody. Today, some friends are not in favour, gradually they'll support," said Pradhan.

He further highlighted the southern state's contribution to forming NEP and said, "Tamil Nadu has a great heritage in education. Tamil Nadu will continue to lead the way in the framework of NEP as it has always done." On being asked about the row on alleged leaked objectional videos in Chandigarh University, Pradhan said, "I think the local govt has taken some action. It is a very unfortunate incident." Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Slams IndiGo After Telugu-Speaking Woman Forced To Vacate Seat, Says ‘Start Respecting Local Languages’.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Pradhan released the Strategic Plan 2021-27 of IIT Madras. The plan proposes an ambitious growth phase for the Institute and dedicated Mphasis Centre for Quantum Sciences & Kotak-IIT (M) Save Energy Mission.

He also launched the 'Kotak IITM Save Energy' Mission, being set up with CSR funding support from Kotak to help MSMEs reduce energy consumption, and felicitated the Mphasis team for supporting the growth of the Centre for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing (CQuICC). Diploma certificates were awarded to selected students of the BSc program in Data Science.

The indigenous GDI engine developed by IIT Madras and supported by TVS Motor Company and a low-cost vegetable cart incubated at IIT (M) were inaugurated by the minister as well. Director, IIT Madras, Professor V Kamakoti, Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Professor A Ramesh, Professor Abhijit Deshpande, and students of IIT Madras attended the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)