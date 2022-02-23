Kottayam (Ker), Feb 23 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said efforts are being made to arrange more flights, as per requirement, for bringing back Indians from Ukraine in view of the escalating political tensions there.

Also Read | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Warns of Zero Tolerance for Poor Standard of Work.

Muraleedharan, speaking to reporters at Kottayam, said the central government was responsible for ensuring safety and welfare of nearly 20,000 Indians, majority of them students, presently in Ukraine and towards that goal the External Affairs Ministry was working with the Civil Aviation Ministry to arrange more flights for those wishing to come back.

Also Read | Nawab Malik Arrested: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Speaks to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Expresses Support After Arrest of Maharashtra Minister.

He said efforts are being made to arrange more flights in view of the situation that many Indians there do not have the requisite means to return and added that no one was being forced to come back presently.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP K Sudhakaran shot off a letter on Wednesday to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for ensuring more flights out of Ukraine for Indians.

The Congress MP, in his letter, said he was receiving several complaints that there was an acute scarcity of flights out of that country and as a result, air fare charges have soared. This has made it difficult for Indian students, wishing to return, to purchase air tickets, he said.

"I would appreciate it if you could kindly look into the matter and ensure more flights are made available at a capped airfare so that our citizens are able to return to safety," Sudhakaran said in his letter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)