Etah (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Eight people were injured in a clash between rival factions over a land dispute in the Sakit area here on Thursday, police said.

Rival factions, who are related to each other, are involved in a dispute over the possession of seven to eight bighas of land and the matter is being heard in the court of Sub District Magistrate, they said.

Early Thursday morning, both the factions, including one led by village head Munna Lal, clashed and used lathis against each other leading to injuries to eight people, police said.

Lal suffered injuries in the clash and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. He said despite the court ordering status quo, the rival faction led by Manoj Kumar brought two tractors and started working on the disputed land.

We rushed to the spot and Kumar's men attacked us with lathis, Lal alleged.

However, Kumar blamed Lal for making an attempt to take possession of the land and also alleged that his men opened fire and used lathis against them.

