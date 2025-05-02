Mathura (UP), May 1 (PTI) In a religious ceremony conducted with Vedic rituals at an ashram in Vrindavan, eight members of a Muslim family in the Jamunapar area of Mathura embraced Hinduism on Thursday.

The family members also changed their names, stating that the decision was voluntary and rooted in their ancestral faith.

The head of the family, 50-year-old Zakir -- ?who now goes by the name Jagdish -- ?originally hails from the Shergarh area of the district but has been living in his in-laws' village for years, running a shop.

Speaking to the media, Jagdish said, "Our ancestors were Hindus until the Mughal era. They converted to Islam under pressure. But in mind, word, and deed, I have continued to worship Goddess Kali. The villagers still call me 'Bhagat ji'."

He said the family, originally from the Gurjar community, had been contemplating a return to their roots for the past three years. "We took this step with full faith in Hinduism, without any pressure or inducement," he added.

The conversion was facilitated by Hindu Yuva Vahini at Bhagwat Dham Ashram in Vrindavan's Shri Ji Vatika Colony. The family, including Jagdish's wife, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, participated in a one-hour long havan-yajna ritual.

Post conversion, their names were changed as follows: Zakir to Jagdish, his wife Guddi to Gudiya, elder son Anwar to Sumit, younger son Runwar to Rameshwar, daughter-in-law Sabira to Savitri, and grandchildren Sabir, Zoya, and Neha to Shatrughan, Saraswati, and Sneha, respectively.

Sharad Saini, a Hindu Yuva Vahini activist, said the family underwent purification with Ganga water and were dressed in saffron scarves before the ceremony.

"They took this step entirely of their own will. Even the children were fully supportive and happy about returning to their ancestral religion," he said.

Vrindavan Kotwali in-charge Prashant Kapil said, "The entire process was voluntary and peaceful. No coercion or allurements was involved, and there was no need for any police action."

