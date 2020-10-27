Port Blair, Oct 27 (PTI) At least eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,253, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, three were detected during contact tracing, while five have travel history, he said.

Also Read | India Sees Sharp Dip in Daily COVID-19 Cases With 36,470 New Cases in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Count Reaches 79,46,430.

Fourteen more people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 3,997, and 58 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 198 active COVID-19 cases, he added.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: AQI Deteriorates in National Capital With Rise of Pollutants, Air Quality at ‘Hazardous’ Levels in Lajpat Area of Moradabad; View Pics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)