Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) Only 88 out of over two lakh train passengers arriving in Mumbai from four states who were screened at railway stations have tested positive for coronavirus so far, civic officials said on Tuesday.

Since the last week of November, passengers arriving in Mumbai by train from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat are screened at railway stations in the city, and those with symptoms are made to undergo Rapid Antigen Tests.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Govt's Mor Zameen Mor Makan Scheme: Turning Dreams Into Reality.

As of Tuesday, 26 passengers had tested positive following screening at Dadar station, 25 at Bandra Terminus, 18 at Mumbai Central, Nine at Borivali, eight at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and two at CSMT station, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The highest 68,701 passengers were screened at Borivali station, followed by 62,425 at Mumbai Central and 43,640 at Bandra Terminus.

Also Read | Mysterious Disease in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru: Lead, Nickel Content in Drinking Water and Milk Caused Infections, Suggests Preliminary Findings.

Mumbai city has recorded over 2.86 lakh COVID-19 cases and 10,900 fatalities to date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)