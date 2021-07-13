Mumbai, July 13: A 61-year-old woman allegedly fell to her death from the terrace of a six-storey residential building in the western suburb of Borivali here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The victim Maya Jayshankar Singh allegedly fell from the terrace of Sankraman Shibir building in Borivali (east) and her body was spotted by residents, who alerted her son with whom she lived, an official said. UAE: Indian Engineer Falls to Death From Building in Sharjah on Eid al-Adha.

A probe revealed that the victim was mentally unstable and had left her home without informing anyone several times in the past, he said. The police do not suspect any foul play and an accidental death report has been registered in this regard, the official added.

