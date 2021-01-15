Jashpur, Jan 15 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Friday, a forest official said.

Dashoda Bai, a native of Pandrapath area, was attacked by the jumbo in Ambakachhar forest near Farsabahar village in the morning hours, the official said.

The victim belonged to a group of cattle herders that had camped in Ambakachhar, located around 450 km away from capital Raipur, with their livestock for the last couple of days, he said.

The pachyderm entered the camp can caught hold of the woman, while others fled that scene, the official said.

On being alerted about the incident, forest personnel rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

The kin of the deceased have been provided an instant relief of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be released on completion of necessary formalities, the official added.

On January 10, three persons were killed in separate incidents of elephant attacks in Jashpur district.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from the thick forested northern Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts.

