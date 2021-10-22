Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday ordered a probe into complaints that some textile units were indulging in electricity theft and illegal practices like obtaining subsidized power and using it to manufacture non-textile products, an official said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Drone Grid Set Up To Monitor Security of Minority Workers in Kashmir Valley Amid Civilian Killings.

As per the order of the state Cooperation and Textile department, these units have been asked to submit power bills of the last six months, details of meters as well as a list of items manufactured.

Also Read | Durga Puja Violence: ISKCON Devotees to Take Part in Protest on October 23 to Demand Protection for Bangladesh’s Hindus.

"The state cooperation and textile department received several complaints about some units using subsidized electricity for the production of non-textile products. Once the scrutiny is complete, offending units will have to pay the difference," the order said. PI ND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)