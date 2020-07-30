Shimla, Jul 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 2,415 in the state, an official said.

Among the fresh cases, three each were reported from Shimla and Una and one each in Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Bilaspur and Solan, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

In Shimla, three members of a family in posh Jakhu area tested positive for novel coronavirus, a district official said, adding that they are family members of a Delhi returned woman and her daughter who already tested positive for the virus.

Thirty-nine patients -- 23 in Solan, seven in Kinnaur, five in Una and four in Bilaspur -- recovered from the infection, Dhiman said.

The virus has so far claimed 13 lives in HP, while 1,371 people have recovered and 15 have migrated out of the state.

The number of active cases stands at 1,014, he added.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 360, followed by 182 in Sirmaur, 114 in Kangra, 97 in Shimla, 87 in Mandi, 57 in Una, 35 in Bilaspur, 32 in Chamba, 22 in Hamirpur, 11 in Kinnaur and 17 in Kullu, he said.

